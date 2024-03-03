Occupants' army strikes 221 times in 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region: one killed

Over the past day, on March 2, Russian troops attacked 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. One person was killed. This was reported on his Telegram channel by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that a 38-year-old resident of Prymorske Vasylivskyi district was killed by a Russian artillery shell.

In total, the Russian army struck 221 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region:

three air strikes in Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno;

They used MLRS 11 times in Gulyaypol, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka;

44 drones attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne;

They shelled Orikhiv, Malynivka, Omelnyk, Prymorske, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages 163 times with artillery.

At least 12 reports were received from victims about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure the DIA chairman said in a statement.

