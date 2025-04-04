$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15396 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27969 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64468 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213339 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122377 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391609 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310478 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213696 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131469 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213339 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391609 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254137 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310478 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2872 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13918 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45082 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72030 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57134 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Dog

News by theme

Forced evacuation of families with children from Pokrovske community announced in Donetsk region

The Pokrovska community of Donetsk Oblast has begun forced evacuation of families with children due to the approaching frontline. The decision concerns almost 4 thousand children from 14 settlements of the community.

Society • August 19, 10:14 AM • 25487 views

Russian army caused 335 explosions in Chernihiv and Sumy regions over the last day

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 58 times and caused 335 explosions in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

War • May 9, 08:19 AM • 28902 views

russians attacked Donetsk region almost two thousand times: there are wounded and destruction

Over the past 24 hours, on April 24, russian troops conducted 1,889 attacks in the Donetsk region, injuring at least four civilians and damaging numerous civilian objects, including residential buildings, utility companies and social facilities.

Society • April 25, 09:47 AM • 25848 views

Russians hit 256 times in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding a man

The occupiers conducted 256 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, using aircraft, MLRS, artillery and 71 drones, wounding an 81-year-old man and causing the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

War • March 8, 06:15 AM • 24175 views

Occupants' army strikes 221 times in 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region: one killed

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 221 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, killing one person.

War • March 3, 06:21 AM • 103139 views