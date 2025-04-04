The Pokrovska community of Donetsk Oblast has begun forced evacuation of families with children due to the approaching frontline. The decision concerns almost 4 thousand children from 14 settlements of the community.
Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 58 times and caused 335 explosions in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.
Over the past 24 hours, on April 24, russian troops conducted 1,889 attacks in the Donetsk region, injuring at least four
civilians and damaging numerous civilian objects, including residential buildings, utility companies and social facilities.
The occupiers conducted 256 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, using aircraft, MLRS, artillery and 71 drones,
wounding an 81-year-old man and causing the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
Over the past day, Russian troops fired 221 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, killing one person.