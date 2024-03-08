Russians hit 256 times in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding a man

Russian troops carried out 256 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including 71 unmanned aerial vehicles, wounding an 81-year-old man and causing destruction, the head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said on Friday, UNN reports.

The occupants struck 256 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia region over the last day. (...) An 81-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy MLRS attack on Bilenke. He is in hospital - Fedorov said on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the Russian-backed militants hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne from the air, shelled Bilenke and Robotyne with MLRS, and attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Omelnyk with 71 drones. 181 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Omelnyk, Prymorske and other frontline towns and villages.

There were 23 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

