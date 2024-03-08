Russians hit 256 times in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding a man

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20798 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 70866 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50464 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 228753 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202483 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180537 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224000 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249941 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155777 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371786 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 22807 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 70878 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 228776 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184288 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202498 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13859 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22545 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22954 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 45650 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53264 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians hit 256 times in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding a man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24175 views

The occupiers conducted 256 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, using aircraft, MLRS, artillery and 71 drones, wounding an 81-year-old man and causing the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Russian troops carried out 256 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including 71 unmanned aerial vehicles, wounding an 81-year-old man and causing destruction, the head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said on Friday, UNN reports.

The occupants struck 256 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia region over the last day. (...) An 81-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy MLRS attack on Bilenke. He is in hospital

- Fedorov said on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the Russian-backed militants hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne from the air, shelled Bilenke and Robotyne with MLRS, and attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Omelnyk with 71 drones. 181 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Omelnyk, Prymorske and other frontline towns and villages.

There were 23 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Air defense destroyed 33 of 37 Shahed UAVs at night08.03.24, 07:40 • 71777 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Mala Tokmachka
Dog
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
