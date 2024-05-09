ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Russian army caused 335 explosions in Chernihiv and Sumy regions over the last day

Russian army caused 335 explosions in Chernihiv and Sumy regions over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28535 views

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 58 times and caused 335 explosions in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

The occupiers made 58 attacks with various types of weapons over the past day on the border in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Three communities in Chernihiv region were affected, as well as settlements of a number of communities in Sumy region, UNN reports with reference to the Operational Command "North".

Details

Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. A total of 58 attacks (335 explosions) were registered over the past day, using various types of weapons.

Chernihiv region

Semenivka community:

Arkhipivka - 10 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Sparkler - 4 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Zarichchya - 4 explosions, probably 122-mm cannon artillery.

Leonivka - 4 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Baranivka - 15 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Snovska community:

Kliusy - 8 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Girsk - 2 attacks: 14 explosions, possibly 122mm artillery; 2 attacks: 2 explosions, possibly from a UAV drone; 6 explosions, possibly from a 120-mm mortar.

Bridges - 2 explosions, probably 122-mm cannon artillery.

Khrinivka - 17 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Novhorod-Siverska community:

Mykhalchyna Sloboda - 2 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Sumy region 

Sumy district:

Sohany - 2 attacks: 7 explosions, allegedly 122-mm artillery; 5 explosions, allegedly 152-mm artillery.

Ryasne - 10 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Basivka - 2 explosions, probably 120-mm mortar; 3 explosions, probably 122-mm artillery; 12 explosions, probably MLRS. The shelling damaged a civilian infrastructure facility and 3 private houses.

Pavlivka - 4 explosions, possibly a 120-mm mortar; 1 explosion, possibly an FPV drone.

Sadky - 2 attacks: 11 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar.

Yunakivka - 2 attacks: 12 explosions, possibly 82-mm mortar; 2 explosions, possibly of an UXO.

Loknya - 6 explosions, probably 122-mm artillery.

Volfine - 6 explosions, probably 120-mm mortar; 15 explosions, probably AGS.

Zapsillia - 2 explosions, probably 152-mm artillery; 5 explosions, probably 120-mm mortar.

Porozok - 3 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Myropilske - 7 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Stukalivka - 2 attacks: 4 explosions, probably 122-mm artillery.

Katerynivka - 1 explosion, probably a drone; 4 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Stepok - 6 explosions, probably an 82-mm mortar.

Cover - 19 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Okhtyrka district:

Popivka - 3 attacks: 16 explosions, possibly 82 mm mortar; 12 explosions, possibly LPG; 4 explosions, possibly 120 mm mortar.

Shostka district:

Krasychka - 2 attacks: 17 explosions, probably MLRS.

Katerynivka - 1 explosion, probably an IED drone.

Serednya-Buda - 4 explosions, probably an FPV drone; 7 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Ulanove - 4 explosions, probably 152-mm artillery.

Chernatske - 10 explosions, probably 152-mm artillery.

Progress - 15 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Stara Huta - 1 explosion, probably a UAV.

Mefodivka - 3 explosions, probably MLRS; 4 explosions, probably 120-mm mortar.

Shalygine - 2 explosions, probably of a car bomb. The shelling damaged civilian infrastructure.

Information about the destruction, deaths or injuries among the local population is being clarified, according to the Facebook page of the "Sever" military command.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
okhtyrkaOkhtyrka
shostkaShostka
novhorod-siverskyiNovhorod-Siverskyi
psel-richkaDog
tulchynTulchin
basivkaBass
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
chernihivChernihiv

