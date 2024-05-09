Russian army caused 335 explosions in Chernihiv and Sumy regions over the last day

The occupiers made 58 attacks with various types of weapons over the past day on the border in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Three communities in Chernihiv region were affected, as well as settlements of a number of communities in Sumy region, UNN reports with reference to the Operational Command "North".

Details

Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. A total of 58 attacks (335 explosions) were registered over the past day, using various types of weapons.

Chernihiv region

Semenivka community:

Arkhipivka - 10 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Sparkler - 4 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Zarichchya - 4 explosions, probably 122-mm cannon artillery.

Leonivka - 4 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Baranivka - 15 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Snovska community:

Kliusy - 8 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Girsk - 2 attacks: 14 explosions, possibly 122mm artillery; 2 attacks: 2 explosions, possibly from a UAV drone; 6 explosions, possibly from a 120-mm mortar.

Bridges - 2 explosions, probably 122-mm cannon artillery.

Khrinivka - 17 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Novhorod-Siverska community:

Mykhalchyna Sloboda - 2 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Two dead, two wounded: Nikopol was shelled by Russians in the morning

Sumy region

Sumy district:

Sohany - 2 attacks: 7 explosions, allegedly 122-mm artillery; 5 explosions, allegedly 152-mm artillery.

Ryasne - 10 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Basivka - 2 explosions, probably 120-mm mortar; 3 explosions, probably 122-mm artillery; 12 explosions, probably MLRS. The shelling damaged a civilian infrastructure facility and 3 private houses.

Pavlivka - 4 explosions, possibly a 120-mm mortar; 1 explosion, possibly an FPV drone.

Sadky - 2 attacks: 11 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar.

Yunakivka - 2 attacks: 12 explosions, possibly 82-mm mortar; 2 explosions, possibly of an UXO.

Loknya - 6 explosions, probably 122-mm artillery.

Volfine - 6 explosions, probably 120-mm mortar; 15 explosions, probably AGS.

Zapsillia - 2 explosions, probably 152-mm artillery; 5 explosions, probably 120-mm mortar.

Porozok - 3 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Myropilske - 7 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Stukalivka - 2 attacks: 4 explosions, probably 122-mm artillery.

Katerynivka - 1 explosion, probably a drone; 4 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Stepok - 6 explosions, probably an 82-mm mortar.

Cover - 19 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Okhtyrka district:

Popivka - 3 attacks: 16 explosions, possibly 82 mm mortar; 12 explosions, possibly LPG; 4 explosions, possibly 120 mm mortar.

Shostka district:

Krasychka - 2 attacks: 17 explosions, probably MLRS.

Katerynivka - 1 explosion, probably an IED drone.

Serednya-Buda - 4 explosions, probably an FPV drone; 7 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Ulanove - 4 explosions, probably 152-mm artillery.

Chernatske - 10 explosions, probably 152-mm artillery.

Progress - 15 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Stara Huta - 1 explosion, probably a UAV.

Mefodivka - 3 explosions, probably MLRS; 4 explosions, probably 120-mm mortar.

Shalygine - 2 explosions, probably of a car bomb. The shelling damaged civilian infrastructure.

Information about the destruction, deaths or injuries among the local population is being clarified, according to the Facebook page of the "Sever" military command.

Donetsk region suffered 1870 hostile attacks over the last day: three people were wounded