Two dead, two wounded: Nikopol was shelled by Russians in the morning

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, a 62-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were killed by enemy artillery fire, two men aged 39 and 67 were wounded, residential buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, a private house in the city caught fire. Two more were damaged. Five apartment buildings were also damaged. A shop, two trade pavilions, outbuildings and a gas pipeline were damaged, he said.

Addendum

The Russian attack on Nikopol took place after, according to Lysak, a night without shelling.