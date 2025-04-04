$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15504 views

06:32 PM • 28202 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64574 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213496 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122443 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391694 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310575 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131608 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213496 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391694 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254215 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310575 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2954 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45197 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72058 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57161 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Tulchin

A 12-year-old child on a bicycle was hit to death by a car in Vinnytsia region

In the village of Nestervarka, Tulchyn district, Vinnytsia region, a 12-year-old local resident died after being hit by a Toyota driver while crossing the road in an unspecified place.

Crimes and emergencies • May 24, 09:24 AM • 16419 views

Vinnytsia region: stepfather sentenced to 12 years for rape of stepdaughter

A 39-year-old man from Tulchyn district, Vinnytsia region, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for repeatedly raping his underage stepdaughter between September 2021 and July 2022.

Society • May 24, 01:06 AM • 25599 views

Russian army caused 335 explosions in Chernihiv and Sumy regions over the last day

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 58 times and caused 335 explosions in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

War • May 9, 08:19 AM • 28902 views

Military involvement is being checked: Prosecutor's Office opens proceedings over shooting of patrol policemen in Vinnytsia region

A police officer was killed and another wounded when passengers opened fire on a car they had stopped for inspection near the village of Yalanets in Vinnytsia region, with two soldiers suspected of involvement.

Crimes and emergencies • April 20, 09:15 AM • 102633 views

An unexploded "shahed" was found in Vinnytsia region

An unexploded 50-kilogram warhead from a downed Russian Shahid drone was found in a field in Vinnytsia region, and it poses a danger despite having been shot down.

War • March 17, 04:41 AM • 35589 views

Russia's night attack on Vinnytsia region: a couple killed, three more wounded

A married couple was killed and their son and two teenagers aged 17 and 18 were wounded in a night attack by enemy UAVs in Vinnytsia region.

War • March 15, 09:58 AM • 28034 views

The number of children injured because of the war has increased: a minor was injured in Vinnytsia region

535 children were killed and more than 1257 were injured of varying severity in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

War • March 15, 06:49 AM • 35122 views

Night strike in Vinnytsia region: rescuers save two people

A nighttime drone attack on civilian infrastructure in Vinnytsia region resulted in 2 people being injured, 1 killed and residential buildings damaged, the State Emergency Service conducted rescue operations and provided psychological assistance to the victims.

War • March 15, 05:23 AM • 31252 views

MP from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy transferred almost 400 hectares of state land to a private company: what is known

A deputy from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy party has transferred almost 400 hectares of state land to a private firm.

Politics • March 13, 09:59 AM • 417491 views

Mayor of Tulchyn to be tried in Vinnytsia region for UAH 3 million fraud

The mayor of Tulchyn faces up to 6 years in prison for land fraud worth $3 million related to the illegal lease of municipal land to a sugar plant.

Politics • March 12, 10:17 AM • 26725 views

Groysman's fellow party member, suspected of causing budget losses, sabotages allocation of funds for the Armed Forces - people demand law enforcement intervention

The mayor of Tulchyn, suspected of causing damage to the budget, is accused of deliberately blocking the allocation of funds to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Politics • February 19, 08:35 AM • 28245 views

Groysman's ally suspected of causing three million hryvnias in budget losses remains in office: why it happened

Groysman's ally suspected of causing three million hryvnias in budget losses remains in office: why it happened.

Politics • February 12, 10:00 AM • 314100 views

Movement of enemy drones in western direction spotted in Vinnytsia region

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of unmanned aerial vehicles flying westward over the Kozyatyn and Tulchyn districts of Vinnytsia region.

War • February 12, 12:25 AM • 44042 views

Former associate of Groysman suspected of involvement in "laundering" almost 14 million budget funds

Mykhailo Lutsenko, former director of the Vinnytsia Transport Company, is suspected of involvement in the laundering of almost UAH 14 million of city budget funds.

Crimes and emergencies • January 29, 08:10 AM • 28684 views