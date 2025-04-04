In the village of Nestervarka, Tulchyn district, Vinnytsia region, a 12-year-old local resident died after being hit by a Toyota driver while crossing the road in an unspecified place.
A 39-year-old man from Tulchyn district, Vinnytsia region, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for repeatedly raping his underage stepdaughter between September 2021 and July 2022.
Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 58 times and caused 335 explosions in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.
A police officer was killed and another wounded when passengers opened fire on a car they had stopped for inspection near the village of Yalanets in Vinnytsia region, with two soldiers suspected of involvement.
An unexploded 50-kilogram warhead from a downed Russian Shahid drone was found in a field in Vinnytsia region, and it poses a danger despite having been shot down.
A married couple was killed and their son and two teenagers aged 17 and 18 were wounded in a night attack by enemy UAVs in Vinnytsia region.
535 children were killed and more than 1257 were injured of varying severity in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression.
A nighttime drone attack on civilian infrastructure in Vinnytsia region resulted in 2 people being injured, 1 killed and residential buildings damaged, the State Emergency Service conducted rescue operations and provided psychological assistance to the victims.
A deputy from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy party has transferred almost 400 hectares of state land to a private firm.
The mayor of Tulchyn faces up to 6 years in prison for land fraud worth $3 million related to the illegal lease of municipal land to a sugar plant.
The mayor of Tulchyn, suspected of causing damage to the budget, is accused of deliberately blocking the allocation of funds to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Groysman's ally suspected of causing three million hryvnias in budget losses remains in office: why it happened.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of unmanned aerial vehicles flying westward over the Kozyatyn and Tulchyn districts of Vinnytsia region.
Mykhailo Lutsenko, former director of the Vinnytsia Transport Company, is suspected of involvement in the laundering of almost UAH 14 million of city budget funds.