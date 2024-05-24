Vinnytsia region: stepfather sentenced to 12 years for rape of stepdaughter

In Vinnytsia region, a man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a young child in Tulchyn district. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

The Tulchyn District Prosecutor's Office of Vinnytsia region proved the guilt of a 39-year-old resident of Tulchyn district in the rape of his young stepdaughter. The court sentenced the man to 12 years in prison.

The court found that the stepfather committed sexual assault from September 2021 to July 2022. During the pre-trial investigation, the victim was interrogated with the participation of a psychologist and in a child-friendly environment at the established Center for Protection and Social and Psychological Support in the Justice Process for Children Who Have Suffered or Witnessed Violence (Barnahus Model).

Before the verdict was passed, the man was in custody. After the verdict enters into force, the information about him will be entered into the Unified Register of Persons Convicted of Crimes Against Sexual Freedom and Sexual Inviolability of Minors.