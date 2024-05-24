Vinnytsia region: stepfather sentenced to 12 years for rape of stepdaughter

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55445 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102533 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145687 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150142 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246270 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173227 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164651 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148209 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223583 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113018 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47130 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59113 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98134 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38501 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31415 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246270 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223583 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209908 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235788 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222724 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 55445 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31415 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38501 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112062 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113024 views
Vinnytsia region: stepfather sentenced to 12 years for rape of stepdaughter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25531 views

A 39-year-old man from Tulchyn district, Vinnytsia region, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for repeatedly raping his underage stepdaughter between September 2021 and July 2022.

In Vinnytsia region, a man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a young child in Tulchyn district. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

The Tulchyn District Prosecutor's Office of Vinnytsia region proved the guilt of a 39-year-old resident of Tulchyn district in the rape of his young stepdaughter. The court sentenced the man to 12 years in prison.

The court found that the stepfather committed sexual assault from September 2021 to July 2022. During the pre-trial investigation, the victim was interrogated with the participation of a psychologist and in a child-friendly environment at the established Center for Protection and Social and Psychological Support in the Justice Process for Children Who Have Suffered or Witnessed Violence (Barnahus Model).

Before the verdict was passed, the man was in custody. After the verdict enters into force, the information about him will be entered into the Unified Register of Persons Convicted of Crimes Against Sexual Freedom and Sexual Inviolability of Minors.

17.08.23, 17:42 • 1767806 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
tulchynTulchin
polandPoland

