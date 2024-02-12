Movement of enemy drones in western direction spotted in Vinnytsia region
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of unmanned aerial vehicles flying westward over the Kozyatyn and Tulchyn districts of Vinnytsia region.
