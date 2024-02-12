Hostile drones spotted moving westward from central Ukraine towards Vinnytsia region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force has reported the direction of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions heading toward Vinnytsia region. According to the information, the course of movement of these UAVs is western. Reported by UNN.
