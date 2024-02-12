Ukrainian Air Force spots new movement of enemy drones in central Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that it had spotted new movements of enemy drones in the western direction in Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions.
The Ukrainian Air Force has spotted a new movement of enemy drones. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions, moving westward.
