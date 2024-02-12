Air alert declared in Donetsk region due to russian aviation activity
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine declared an air alert in the Donetsk region due to the increased activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the southeast.
