Groysman's ally suspected of causing three million hryvnias in budget losses remains in office: why it happened

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 59554 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115827 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121162 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163288 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164564 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266355 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176587 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166783 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148580 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236761 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 81274 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 58970 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 94828 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 55889 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 36681 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266355 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236761 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222226 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247685 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233931 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115827 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99548 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100396 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116942 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117610 views
Actual
Groysman's ally suspected of causing three million hryvnias in budget losses remains in office: why it happened

Groysman's ally suspected of causing three million hryvnias in budget losses remains in office: why it happened

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 314077 views

Groysman's ally suspected of causing three million hryvnias in budget losses remains in office: why it happened

The mayor of Tulchyn in Vinnytsia region, Valeriy Vesnianyi, who is suspected of causing almost three million hryvnias in damage to the community budget, continues to hold office, as the court did not remove him from office. This was reported by UNN with reference to local media.

Apparently, the mayor of Tulchyn found 800 thousand hryvnias to pay bail and get out of custody, as he even managed to convene and hold an extraordinary session.

The removal of mayors in such cases is, in principle, a normal practice. But a unique situation arose in Tulchyn.

During the suspension of the mayor, his powers are exercised by the mayor's secretary. However, in Tulchyn city council, he is actually absent.

Vitaliy Chuba, who held this position, became a victim of political intrigues and showdowns, and in September last year, at the initiative of Vesnianyi, he was almost unanimously removed from office.

Chuba was reinstated in court. However, at a secret extraordinary congress, Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy initiated the procedure for revoking his mandate.

So, when the court considered the SBI's motion to remove Vesnianyi, the defense, according to local media, successfully used the argument that the city could be left without a mayor at all. They also convinced the judges that the mayor was needed in office to convene an extraordinary session to adopt the budget.

Vesnianyi convened the session. But there was not a word about the community budget on the agenda.

The result is a situation where Groysman's associate, who is suspected of abuse of office, continues to go to work and run the city.

And the former prime minister's party pretends that this is how it should be. After all, no one has heard any reaction from the USG to the Tulchyn corruption scandal.

Context

On January 22, a court imposed a pre-trial restraint on Valeriy Vesnianyi, mayor of Tulchyn, Vinnytsia Oblast, from the party of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman. The man is suspected of abusing his official position and causing damage to the city budget of almost three million hryvnias. Vesnianyi was placed in custody for 54 days with the possibility of posting 800 thousand hryvnias in bail.

Valeriy Vesnianyi has been the permanent mayor of Tulchyn since 2006. In 2020, he ran for this position from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy.

According to law enforcement, in the fall of 2021, without an auction, approval from the executive committee and the land commission of the city council, Vesnianyi actually single-handedly granted 68 hectares of land for use to a local sugar factory.

According to regulatory calculations, Tulchyn's budget lost almost three million hryvnias due to non-payment of land use rent.

Former associate of Groysman suspected of involvement in "laundering" almost 14 million budget funds29.01.24, 10:10 • 28648 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

PoliticsPublications
tulchynTulchin

Contact us about advertising