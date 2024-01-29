Former associate of Groysman suspected of involvement in "laundering" almost 14 million budget funds

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 56422 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115326 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120799 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162980 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164400 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266042 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176534 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166770 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148575 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236495 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 79117 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 56856 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 92597 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 53335 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 33809 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266041 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236495 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221974 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247432 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233710 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115326 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98538 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100258 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116815 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117494 views
Former associate of Groysman suspected of involvement in "laundering" almost 14 million budget funds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28647 views

Mykhailo Lutsenko, former director of the Vinnytsia Transport Company, is suspected of involvement in the laundering of almost UAH 14 million of city budget funds.

Mykhailo Lutsenko, the former CEO of the Vinnytsia Transport Company, is suspected of involvement in the laundering of almost 14 million budget funds. Recently, the court imposed a preventive measure on him in the form of a personal commitment. This was reported by the local edition of "33rd Channel", UNN writes.

According to the publication, for several years, the same company, Jam-Sport, has been winning tenders for security services for Vinnytsia Transport Company facilities, with which the relevant contracts were subsequently signed. 

As law enforcement officers found out, only 13 people were providing security, although according to the documents, 55 guards were paid for this work. 42 people were paid unjustifiably.

Thus, according to law enforcement officers, the city budget of Vinnytsia suffered losses of UAH 13.8 million.

At the moment, Lutsenko is suspected of official negligence.

Mykhailo Lutsenko headed Vinnytsia Transportation Company from October 2016 to September 2022. 

He was appointed by the longtime mayor of Vinnytsia, a member of Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, and an ally of the former prime minister, Serhiy Morgunov.

In 2018, civil society activists reported that Vinnytsia Transport Company was one of the most unprofitable utilities in Vinnytsia. At the same time, its head received one of the highest salaries - UAH 58 thousand per month.

Optional

This is not the first corruption scandal involving Groysman's associates and their subordinates in recent times.

For example, the court recently remanded the mayor of Tulchyn from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, Valeriy Vesnianyi, in custody with the possibility of bail.

The man is suspected of abusing his official position and causing damage to the city budget by almost three million hryvnias.

Two corruption episodes are being investigated by law enforcement in Hnivan, where Volodymyr Kuleshov, a protege of Groysman, is also mayor.

His deputy, Viktor Havryshko, is suspected of having organized a scheme whereby the city council purchased goods and services at inflated prices. In this way, the city budget suffered losses of about 14 million hryvnias.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Crimes and emergencies
tulchynTulchin
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

