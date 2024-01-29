Former associate of Groysman suspected of involvement in "laundering" almost 14 million budget funds

Mykhailo Lutsenko, the former CEO of the Vinnytsia Transport Company, is suspected of involvement in the laundering of almost 14 million budget funds. Recently, the court imposed a preventive measure on him in the form of a personal commitment. This was reported by the local edition of "33rd Channel", UNN writes.

According to the publication, for several years, the same company, Jam-Sport, has been winning tenders for security services for Vinnytsia Transport Company facilities, with which the relevant contracts were subsequently signed.

As law enforcement officers found out, only 13 people were providing security, although according to the documents, 55 guards were paid for this work. 42 people were paid unjustifiably.

Thus, according to law enforcement officers, the city budget of Vinnytsia suffered losses of UAH 13.8 million.

At the moment, Lutsenko is suspected of official negligence.

Mykhailo Lutsenko headed Vinnytsia Transportation Company from October 2016 to September 2022.

He was appointed by the longtime mayor of Vinnytsia, a member of Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, and an ally of the former prime minister, Serhiy Morgunov.

In 2018, civil society activists reported that Vinnytsia Transport Company was one of the most unprofitable utilities in Vinnytsia. At the same time, its head received one of the highest salaries - UAH 58 thousand per month.

This is not the first corruption scandal involving Groysman's associates and their subordinates in recent times.

For example, the court recently remanded the mayor of Tulchyn from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, Valeriy Vesnianyi, in custody with the possibility of bail.

The man is suspected of abusing his official position and causing damage to the city budget by almost three million hryvnias.

Two corruption episodes are being investigated by law enforcement in Hnivan, where Volodymyr Kuleshov, a protege of Groysman, is also mayor.

His deputy, Viktor Havryshko, is suspected of having organized a scheme whereby the city council purchased goods and services at inflated prices. In this way, the city budget suffered losses of about 14 million hryvnias.