A 12-year-old child on a bicycle was hit to death by a car in Vinnytsia region

In the village of Nestervarka, Vinnytsia region, a 12-year-old boy died after being hit by a Toyota driver while crossing the road in an unspecified place, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, on May 23, in the village of Nestervarka, Tulchyn district, a 35-year-old Toyota driver hit a cyclist who was crossing the roadway in an unspecified place.

"As a result of the accident, a 12-year-old local resident died while receiving medical care," police said.

The driver was tested and sober. The car was taken to the impound lot.

The criminal proceedings are being investigated under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles, which caused the death of the victim) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years in prison.

A car hits two teenagers near a shopping center in Poltava region