A car hits two teenagers near a shopping center in Poltava region

In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a car hit two teenagers in the parking lot of a shopping center . The girls were hospitalized. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

The incident occurred on May 23 in the parking lot of a shopping center in Kremenchuk.

According to preliminary data, a Nissan driven by a driver born in 2001 hit two girls (born in 2008 and 2007).

As a result of the accident, the victims were hospitalized to determine the severity of their injuries.

The police are investigating the causes and circumstances of the accident.

