A car hits two teenagers near a shopping center in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
Two teenagers were hit by a car and hospitalized as a result of an accident in a parking lot in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.
In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a car hit two teenagers in the parking lot of a shopping center . The girls were hospitalized. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.
Details
The incident occurred on May 23 in the parking lot of a shopping center in Kremenchuk.
According to preliminary data, a Nissan driven by a driver born in 2001 hit two girls (born in 2008 and 2007).
As a result of the accident, the victims were hospitalized to determine the severity of their injuries.
The police are investigating the causes and circumstances of the accident.
