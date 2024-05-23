In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a car with two people caught fire due to a road accident: they died

This morning, near the town of Pyatikhatky, Kamyansky district, a Tavria car and a Mercedes 608 truck caught fire as a result of an accident, and two people were found dead. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports .

On May 23, at 04:53, the Rescue Service "101" received a report of a car fire on the Znamianka-Luhansk-Izvaryne highway outside the town of Pyatikhatki in the Kamiansk district, - the SES reported.

Details

As a result of the accident, a Tavria car and a Mercedes 608 truck caught fire, and two dead people were found in the car.

Five rescuers and one unit of fire and rescue equipment of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the region were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

