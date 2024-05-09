Donetsk region suffered 1870 hostile attacks over the last day: three people were wounded

Over the last day, Donetsk region underwent 1870 hostile attacks, hits were recorded in 9 localities. Three civilians were wounded. This is reported by the police of Donetsk region, UNN writes.

Impacts were recorded in 9 settlements: the towns of Hirnyk, Zalizne, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, the settlements of Hostre, Petrivka, and the villages of Zorya, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Stara Mykolayivka, - the statement said.

Details

Thirty-one civilian objects were damaged, including 23 residential buildings, administrative buildings, cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline.

Two people were wounded in Krasnohorivka and one in Petrivka as a result of artillery shelling. Russia dropped three KAB-250 guided missiles on Stara Mykolaivka. Artillery was also used. 16 private houses, cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In addition, on the night of May 9, Russian troops attacked Lyman - the type of weapon is being established. According to preliminary reports, no people were injured. Three apartment buildings and 19 private houses, social infrastructure facilities, cars, and a gas pipeline were destroyed.

Recall

A report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says that Russia's main military goal for 2024 remains the complete capture of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with plans to launch an offensive in the summer of 2024 and potential attempts to seize Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions.