Donetsk region suffered 1870 hostile attacks over the last day: three people were wounded

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68940 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104773 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147799 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152058 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248598 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173726 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165053 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148259 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224943 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113037 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101804 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40098 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34783 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52954 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46584 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248592 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224940 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211117 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236920 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223793 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 68888 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46584 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52954 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112550 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113468 views
Donetsk region suffered 1870 hostile attacks over the last day: three people were wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19062 views

Over the last day, Donetsk region suffered 1870 hostile attacks, hits were registered in 9 localities, as a result 3 civilians were wounded.

Over the last day, Donetsk region underwent 1870 hostile attacks, hits were recorded in 9 localities. Three civilians were wounded. This is reported by the police of Donetsk region, UNN writes.

Impacts were recorded in 9 settlements: the towns of Hirnyk, Zalizne, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, the settlements of Hostre, Petrivka, and the villages of Zorya, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Stara Mykolayivka,

- the statement said.

Details

Thirty-one civilian objects were damaged, including 23 residential buildings, administrative buildings, cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline.

Two people were wounded in Krasnohorivka and one in Petrivka as a result of artillery shelling. Russia dropped three KAB-250 guided missiles on Stara Mykolaivka. Artillery was also used. 16 private houses, cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In addition, on the night of May 9, Russian troops attacked Lyman - the type of weapon is being established. According to preliminary reports, no people were injured. Three apartment buildings and 19 private houses, social infrastructure facilities, cars, and a gas pipeline were destroyed.

Recall

A report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says that Russia's main military goal for 2024 remains the complete capture of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with plans to launch an offensive in the summer of 2024 and potential attempts to seize Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising