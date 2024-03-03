Hostile shelling in Kherson region kills one person, wounds another
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and another was wounded in the Kherson region as a result of hostile shelling - Russian troops shelled residential areas of several settlements.
Details
It is noted that over the past day, the enemy fired at Novooleksandrivka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Zolota Balka, Bilozerka, Novoberislav, Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Tomyna Balka, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Sadove, Yantarne, Poniativka, Oleksandrivka, Respublika, Tyahyntsi and the city of Kherson.
the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 3 multi-storey buildings and 15 private houses were damaged .
A post office in Kherson was damaged by shelling.
As a result of hostile attacks, critical infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, and a store were hit in the region's settlements. Vehicles were also damaged.
