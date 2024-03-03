Hostile shelling in Kherson region kills one person, wounds another

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13745 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 41087 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35523 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 195192 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178643 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172635 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218957 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248729 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154548 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371504 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 4974 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 41114 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 195230 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 159818 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178664 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7398 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18225 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18969 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 28326 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36305 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Hostile shelling in Kherson region kills one person, wounds another

Kyiv • UNN

 • 47305 views

One person was killed and another was wounded in the Kherson region as a result of hostile shelling - Russian troops shelled residential areas of several settlements.

Hostile shelling in Kherson region kills one person, wounds another

One person was killed and one more was injured as a result of Russian aggression. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that over the past day, the enemy fired at Novooleksandrivka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Zolota Balka, Bilozerka, Novoberislav, Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Tomyna Balka, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Sadove, Yantarne, Poniativka, Oleksandrivka, Respublika, Tyahyntsi and the city of Kherson.

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 3 multi-storey buildings and 15 private houses were damaged .

the statement reads

A post office in Kherson was damaged by shelling.

As a result of hostile attacks, critical infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, and a store were hit in the region's settlements. Vehicles were also damaged.

Russians shelled Myrnohrad community in Donetsk region at night, there are wounded03.03.24, 08:01 • 36525 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Bilozerka
Beryslav
Kherson
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90