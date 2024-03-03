Hostile shelling in Kherson region kills one person, wounds another

One person was killed and one more was injured as a result of Russian aggression. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that over the past day, the enemy fired at Novooleksandrivka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Zolota Balka, Bilozerka, Novoberislav, Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Tomyna Balka, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Sadove, Yantarne, Poniativka, Oleksandrivka, Respublika, Tyahyntsi and the city of Kherson.

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 3 multi-storey buildings and 15 private houses were damaged . the statement reads

A post office in Kherson was damaged by shelling.

As a result of hostile attacks, critical infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, and a store were hit in the region's settlements. Vehicles were also damaged.

