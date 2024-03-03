Russians shelled Myrnohrad community in Donetsk region at night, there are wounded

On the night of March 3, Russian troops shelled Myrnohrad community in Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, there were wounded, no one was killed. This was reported by the Myrnohrad city military administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to MVA, the relevant services are working at the site of the shelling. The administration does not report the number of wounded and their condition.

