Russians launch missile attack on Dnipro at night - fire starts

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20931 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 71374 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50714 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 229284 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202857 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180668 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224080 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249962 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155803 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371794 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 23042 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 71374 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 229284 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184656 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202857 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13947 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22627 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23027 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 45950 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53540 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians launch missile attack on Dnipro at night - fire starts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40701 views

At night, the Russians launched a missile strike on the Dnipro River, causing a fire that was later extinguished.

Russians launch missile attack on Dnipro at night - fire starts

On the night of March 3, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the Dnipro. A fire broke out and was extinguished. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

After midnight, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Dnipro. A fire broke out at the site of the attack. The fire was extinguished by the emergency services.

the statement reads

The enemy also attacked Nikopol and Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging a country house.

The aggressor sent a kamikaze drone to Nikopol. He fired artillery at Myrovska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. In the latter, a country house was damaged. Other areas are being inspected.

Lysak added

No one was killed or wounded.

Add

At night, eyewitnesses heard explosions in Dnipro. 

Explosions occurred in Dnipro03.03.24, 02:15 • 41288 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Dnipro
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14