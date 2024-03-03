Russians launch missile attack on Dnipro at night - fire starts

On the night of March 3, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the Dnipro. A fire broke out and was extinguished. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

After midnight, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Dnipro. A fire broke out at the site of the attack. The fire was extinguished by the emergency services. the statement reads

The enemy also attacked Nikopol and Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging a country house.

The aggressor sent a kamikaze drone to Nikopol. He fired artillery at Myrovska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. In the latter, a country house was damaged. Other areas are being inspected. Lysak added

No one was killed or wounded.

At night, eyewitnesses heard explosions in Dnipro.

