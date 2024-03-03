Russians launch missile attack on Dnipro at night - fire starts
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the Russians launched a missile strike on the Dnipro River, causing a fire that was later extinguished.
On the night of March 3, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the Dnipro. A fire broke out and was extinguished. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
After midnight, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Dnipro. A fire broke out at the site of the attack. The fire was extinguished by the emergency services.
The enemy also attacked Nikopol and Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging a country house.
The aggressor sent a kamikaze drone to Nikopol. He fired artillery at Myrovska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. In the latter, a country house was damaged. Other areas are being inspected.
No one was killed or wounded.
Add
At night, eyewitnesses heard explosions in Dnipro.