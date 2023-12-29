Explosions occurred in Dnipro

У Loud explosions were heard in Dnipro. They were heard during the air raid: around 07:00, and later at about 07:15. This was reported by local media.

Repeated sounds of explosions can be heard in Dnipro, Suspilne correspondents report the message says.

The local authorities have so far refrained from explaining and asking to wait for the end of the alert

Dnipro, information silence. The official information about the explosions - after the air raid was canceled emphasizes Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration.

Explosions occurred in Lviv region, air defense was activated

As a result of the enemy's night attack, there are hits in Kharkiv and Lviv and Konotop in Sumy region.