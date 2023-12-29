Explosions occurred in Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
During the air raid, explosions were heard in Dnipro, and officials waited until the alarm was over to release details.
У Loud explosions were heard in Dnipro. They were heard during the air raid: around 07:00, and later at about 07:15. This was reported by local media.
Repeated sounds of explosions can be heard in Dnipro, Suspilne correspondents report
The local authorities have so far refrained from explaining and asking to wait for the end of the alert
Dnipro, information silence. The official information about the explosions - after the air raid was canceled
Recall
As a result of the enemy's night attack, there are hits in Kharkiv and Lviv and Konotop in Sumy region.