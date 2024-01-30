ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105658 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114429 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157021 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160285 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258073 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175538 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166450 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148476 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230416 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113120 views

15 out of 35 Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29606 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 15 of the 35 Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight across Ukraine.

Defense forces destroyed 15 of 35 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops in the skies over Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of January 30, 2024, the enemy reportedly attacked with 35 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea, and two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in Donetsk region.

"The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed 15 enemy UAVs within Mykolaiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kherson and Kyiv regions," the statement said.

As indicated, the enemy sent some of the attack UAVs to the frontline areas in an attempt to hit the infrastructure of the fuel and energy sector, civilian and military facilities near the front line and the state border with Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

General Staff: the number of liquidated occupants exceeded 384 thousand30.01.24, 08:19 • 26336 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
prymorskPrymorsk
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
cherkasyCherkassy
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
sumySums
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

