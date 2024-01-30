15 out of 35 Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night

Defense forces destroyed 15 of 35 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops in the skies over Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of January 30, 2024, the enemy reportedly attacked with 35 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea, and two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in Donetsk region.

"The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed 15 enemy UAVs within Mykolaiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kherson and Kyiv regions," the statement said.

As indicated, the enemy sent some of the attack UAVs to the frontline areas in an attempt to hit the infrastructure of the fuel and energy sector, civilian and military facilities near the front line and the state border with Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

