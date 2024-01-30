General Staff: the number of liquidated occupants exceeded 384 thousand
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of Ukraine, Russia's total losses as a result of the invasion since February 2022 amount to about 384,140 personnel, more than 6,300 tanks, 11,725 armored vehicles, 9,144 artillery systems, and hundreds of pieces of other military equipment. The report details the losses of Russian equipment in all categories.
Details
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/30/24 were approximately as follows:
- personnel - about 384,140 (+960) people,
- tanks - 6300 (+10),
- armored combat vehicles - 11725 (+29),
- artillery systems - 9144 (+31),
- MLRS - 972 (+0),
- air defense assets - 663 (+3),
- aircraft - 332 (+1),
- helicopters - 324 (+0),
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7084 (+35),
- cruise missiles - 1846 (+0),
- ships/boats - 23 (+0),
- submarines - 1 (+0),
- automotive equipment and tankers - 12191 (+42),
- special equipment - 1448 (+5).