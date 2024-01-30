General Staff: the number of liquidated occupants exceeded 384 thousand

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

General Staff: the number of liquidated occupants exceeded 384 thousand

General Staff: the number of liquidated occupants exceeded 384 thousand

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the General Staff of Ukraine, Russia's total losses as a result of the invasion since February 2022 amount to about 384,140 personnel, more than 6,300 tanks, 11,725 armored vehicles, 9,144 artillery systems, and hundreds of pieces of other military equipment. The report details the losses of Russian equipment in all categories.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 384,140 people, 6300 tanks and hundreds of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/30/24 were approximately as follows:

-       personnel - about 384,140 (+960) people,

-       tanks - 6300 (+10),

-       armored combat vehicles - 11725 (+29),

-       artillery systems - 9144 (+31),

-       MLRS - 972 (+0),

-       air defense assets - 663 (+3),

-       aircraft - 332 (+1),

-       helicopters - 324 (+0),

-       UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7084 (+35),

-       cruise missiles - 1846 (+0),

-       ships/boats - 23 (+0),

-       submarines - 1 (+0),

-       automotive equipment and tankers - 12191 (+42),

-       special equipment - 1448 (+5).

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukraineUkraine

