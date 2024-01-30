General Staff: the number of liquidated occupants exceeded 384 thousand

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 384,140 people, 6300 tanks and hundreds of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/30/24 were approximately as follows:

- personnel - about 384,140 (+960) people,

- tanks - 6300 (+10),

- armored combat vehicles - 11725 (+29),

- artillery systems - 9144 (+31),

- MLRS - 972 (+0),

- air defense assets - 663 (+3),

- aircraft - 332 (+1),

- helicopters - 324 (+0),

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7084 (+35),

- cruise missiles - 1846 (+0),

- ships/boats - 23 (+0),

- submarines - 1 (+0),

- automotive equipment and tankers - 12191 (+42),

- special equipment - 1448 (+5).