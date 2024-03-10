In Zaporizhzhia, russians struck 476 times at 13 localities overnight

The russian military carried out 476 attacks in 13 settlements, destroying 19 residential buildings and infrastructure. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

297 artillery strikes fell on the territory of Gulyaypole, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Prymorske and other frontline towns and villages.166 enemy UAVs attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka.

The russians shelled from the air: Orikhove, Novodanylivka and Robotyne, and fired 10 MLRS attacks on Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Robotyne and Kamianske.

Recall

russian troops attacked two Ukrenergo substations in southern and central Ukraine with drones, but there were no casualties or power outages, and emergency repairs are underway.