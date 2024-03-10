$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In Zaporizhzhia, russians struck 476 times at 13 localities overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33723 views

russian troops fired 476 times at 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, destroying 19 residential buildings and infrastructure.

In Zaporizhzhia, russians struck 476 times at 13 localities overnight

The russian military carried out 476 attacks in 13 settlements, destroying 19 residential buildings and infrastructure. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

297 artillery strikes fell on the territory of Gulyaypole, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Prymorske and other frontline towns and villages.166 enemy UAVs attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka.

The russians shelled from the air: Orikhove, Novodanylivka and Robotyne, and fired 10 MLRS attacks on Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Robotyne and Kamianske.

Recall

russian troops attacked two Ukrenergo substations in southern and central Ukraine with drones, but there were no casualties or power outages, and emergency repairs are underway.

War
Prymorsk
Ivan Fedorov
Kamianske
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90