12:08 PM • 17423 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 17506 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 29910 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 23973 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 39647 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 28592 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 66013 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 99342 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57465 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 198221 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 15, 05:27 AM • 40358 views
Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreementsAugust 15, 06:37 AM • 12045 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 69458 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 26183 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN11:58 AM • 9078 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 29942 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 26745 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 39685 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 70003 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 198234 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 78645 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 162582 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 111413 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 128068 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 176619 views
With so many "going" to some European country: over 100,000 Russian troops are located in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3194 views

Over 100,000 Russian troops are concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction, despite significant losses. The enemy continues to transfer manpower from the Novopavlivka direction, which indicates the importance of this region for the Russians.

With so many "going" to some European country: over 100,000 Russian troops are located in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, over 100,000 Russian troops are concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction, but some of them have been eliminated and repelled, yet the enemy continues to bring in fresh forces. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the OSOU "Dnipro", on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Some of them have been eliminated, but they are indeed bringing in troops. Therefore, it will probably not be possible to accurately estimate the number down to the thousand right now. Especially since the Pokrovsk direction has actually now split into Pokrovsk and Dobropillya. And plus, there is an active transfer of troops from Novopavlivka. Since for the Russians, this is essentially the same operational zone. So, as of now, we will assume that there is roughly the same number – over 100,000 in total. This is a very large number for such a scale, enough to "go" against a European country, not just one unfortunate small Pokrovsk. We see how important this is for the Russians," Tregubov said.

Recall

More than a third of the 149 battles yesterday were concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction; the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Pokrovsk
Lyman, Ukraine