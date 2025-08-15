Currently, over 100,000 Russian troops are concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction, but some of them have been eliminated and repelled, yet the enemy continues to bring in fresh forces. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the OSOU "Dnipro", on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Some of them have been eliminated, but they are indeed bringing in troops. Therefore, it will probably not be possible to accurately estimate the number down to the thousand right now. Especially since the Pokrovsk direction has actually now split into Pokrovsk and Dobropillya. And plus, there is an active transfer of troops from Novopavlivka. Since for the Russians, this is essentially the same operational zone. So, as of now, we will assume that there is roughly the same number – over 100,000 in total. This is a very large number for such a scale, enough to "go" against a European country, not just one unfortunate small Pokrovsk. We see how important this is for the Russians," Tregubov said.

Recall

More than a third of the 149 battles yesterday were concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction; the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions.