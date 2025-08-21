$41.380.02
US imposes new sanctions on Iran's "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The US Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions against Iran, targeting a network of companies and vessels transporting Iranian oil. The sanctions target Greek national Antonios Margaritis and his network, which facilitated illegal oil exports.

US imposes new sanctions on Iran's "shadow fleet"

The US Department of the Treasury announced new sanctions against Iran, targeting a network of companies and vessels involved in the transportation and sale of Iranian oil. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US Treasury.

Today, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury further undermines Iranian oil exports by sanctioning Greek national Antonios Margaritis, his network of companies, and nearly a dozen vessels involved in Iran's shadow fleet.

- the statement says.

It is reported that Margaritis used his many years of experience in the shipping industry to illegally facilitate the transportation and sale of Iranian oil. Several other vessels and operators were also sanctioned today for their role in facilitating Iranian oil exports, which generate revenue that contributes to Iran's advanced weapons development programs.

Today's actions against Margaritis and his network weaken Tehran's ability to fund its advanced weapons development programs, support terrorist groups, and threaten the safety of our troops and allies.

- said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Recall

The United States government announced new restrictions against Iran, calling them the "largest package of sanctions" since 2018, imposed against a shipping empire linked to the regime in Tehran.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Oil
Scott Bessent
United States Department of the Treasury
Tehran
Bilohiria
Greece
United States
Iran