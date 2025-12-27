62 combat engagements recorded at the front on December 27: fighting continues - General Staff

Since the beginning of December 27, 62 combat engagements have been recorded on the front line. Russian occupiers continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders, and border settlements, including Rohizne, Ulanove, and Hirky in Sumy Oblast, suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 62 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Prylipka, and towards Hryhorivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, and towards the settlements of Druzhliubivka, Stavky, and Drobycheve. The defense forces have already stopped two attempts of the enemy to advance, battles are ongoing in four locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, a battle is currently ongoing in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Vasiukivka and Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invader attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, and towards Sofiivka and Stepanivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 19 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne. One battle is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times near the settlements of Yalta, Vyshneve, Pryvilne, Rybne, and towards the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove, two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders have already stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Huliaipole and Bilohirya, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Shcherbaky area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other areas of the front.

Recall

On the night of December 27, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions were heard in various cities, including Kyiv.

As a result of the strikes, one person died: initially the number of injured was 22, but then the number increased to 30.