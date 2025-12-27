62 combat engagements recorded at the front on December 27: fighting continues - General Staff

$41.930.00
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat work
01:13 PM • 5798 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person died
11:54 AM • 8236 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 25565 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 33242 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 76017 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
December 26, 01:36 PM • 44948 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 46438 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 63940 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29922 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injured
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy
As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 63940 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 58990 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Irakli Kobakhidze
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
China
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their wedding
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize Theron
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
Shahed-136

62 combat engagements recorded at the front on December 27: fighting continues - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Since the beginning of December 27, 62 combat engagements have been recorded, with Russian occupiers storming the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Border settlements of Sumy Oblast are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

62 combat engagements recorded at the front on December 27: fighting continues - General Staff

Since the beginning of December 27, 62 combat engagements have been recorded on the front line. Russian occupiers continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders, and border settlements, including Rohizne, Ulanove, and Hirky in Sumy Oblast, suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 62 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Prylipka, and towards Hryhorivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, and towards the settlements of Druzhliubivka, Stavky, and Drobycheve. The defense forces have already stopped two attempts of the enemy to advance, battles are ongoing in four locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, a battle is currently ongoing in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Vasiukivka and Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invader attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, and towards Sofiivka and Stepanivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 19 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne. One battle is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times near the settlements of Yalta, Vyshneve, Pryvilne, Rybne, and towards the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove, two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders have already stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Huliaipole and Bilohirya, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Shcherbaky area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other areas of the front.

Recall

On the night of December 27, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions were heard in various cities, including Kyiv.

As a result of the strikes, one person died: initially the number of injured was 22, but then the number increased to 30.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Bilohiria
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kyiv