In the Zaporizhzhia region, in the temporarily occupied territory, an enemy Tornado-S (Smerch) multiple rocket launcher system was destroyed. The operation was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces. This was announced by the commander of the SBS Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The Tornado-S (Smerch) MLRS was destroyed at its firing position by SBS Birds. 21.02.26, Zaporizhzhia region, TOT," Brovdi wrote on social media, showing a video.

"Madyar" noted that "the nastiest and most powerful and stray in the line of worm-like multiple rocket launcher systems - Grad (122 mm) - Uragan (220 mm) - Smerch (300 mm)." "These Tornadoes terrorize Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Nikopol, and other peaceful cities of Ukraine," Brovdi's post reads.

According to preliminary data he provided, the "Tornado-S" (S-"Smerch") is a modernized, high-precision system with a firing range of up to 120 km. It uses a wide range of high-precision rocket projectiles.

"The operation was carried out by Birds of the 1st separate center of the Unmanned Systems Forces under the coordination of the KC middle strike SBS," "Madyar" indicated.

Recall

On the night of February 21, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 120 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 106 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.