"For the Kremlin, they are cannon fodder" - Sybiha reacted to Russia's recruitment of Africans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha urged African citizens not to sign contracts with Russian entities. He called Russia's actions colonial practices and exploitation of people's vulnerability.

"For the Kremlin, they are cannon fodder" - Sybiha reacted to Russia's recruitment of Africans

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to reports of Russia recruiting Kenyans. He stated that such actions bear the hallmarks of colonial practices and urged citizens of African countries not to sign any contracts with Russian entities. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Russia's illegal recruitment in Africa evokes the worst associations with colonial practices of the past. Russia exploits people's vulnerability and treats African mercenaries as "expendable soldiers" – without any responsibility, viewing them as cheap cannon fodder. We welcome increased awareness of Russia's illegal recruitment schemes and efforts to stop them.

- emphasized Andriy Sybiha.

In addition, he warned citizens of African and other at-risk regions, especially youth, against signing any contracts with Russian officials or recruiters.

Don't let yourselves be deceived and drawn into a war to which you have no relation

- stressed the minister.

Recall

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports that Russia is increasing its influence in Africa, combining humanitarian initiatives with covert military recruitment. By the end of 2025, over 1,400 citizens from 36 African states will be fighting on the side of the Russian Federation.

Alla Kiosak

