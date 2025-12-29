$42.060.13
Exclusive
06:57 PM • 3494 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
06:48 PM • 6156 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
06:36 PM • 6900 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
03:53 PM • 11895 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 14718 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 14793 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 18426 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 19952 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 20660 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 37071 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
Technology
Heating
Forbes
WhatsApp
Social network

136 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy carried out 3202 kamikaze drone attacks - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, the enemy launched 31 air strikes and carried out 3202 kamikaze drone attacks. The most active enemy actions are observed in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions.

136 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy carried out 3202 kamikaze drone attacks - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 31 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 77 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2559 shellings and 3202 kamikaze drone attacks.

- the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out 68 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards the settlement of Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried five times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near the settlement of Pishchane and towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and towards Yampil. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Dronivka, another battle is still ongoing.

In Kramatorsk, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 16 times in the Kostiantynivka direction in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 40 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pankivka, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, and towards Filiia. Currently, battles are ongoing in four locations.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 130 occupiers, 70 of whom were irrevocably lost. 11 units of automotive equipment, four UAV control antennas were destroyed. In addition, a tank, three units of automotive equipment, four UAV control points, and 14 shelters for personnel were hit.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Tovste, Oleksandrograf, Verbove, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, 22 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, and Bilohirya, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked twice near Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers tried to advance twice, but without success, the report states.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Bilohiria
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka