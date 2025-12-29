136 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy carried out 3202 kamikaze drone attacks - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 31 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 77 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2559 shellings and 3202 kamikaze drone attacks. - the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out 68 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards the settlement of Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried five times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near the settlement of Pishchane and towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and towards Yampil. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Dronivka, another battle is still ongoing.

In Kramatorsk, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 16 times in the Kostiantynivka direction in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 40 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pankivka, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, and towards Filiia. Currently, battles are ongoing in four locations.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 130 occupiers, 70 of whom were irrevocably lost. 11 units of automotive equipment, four UAV control antennas were destroyed. In addition, a tank, three units of automotive equipment, four UAV control points, and 14 shelters for personnel were hit.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Tovste, Oleksandrograf, Verbove, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, 22 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, and Bilohirya, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked twice near Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers tried to advance twice, but without success, the report states.

On the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked 28 times, with a total of 89 battles on the front - General Staff