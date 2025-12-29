$42.060.13
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 8444 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
09:17 AM • 16368 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 33714 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 53624 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58185 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51306 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 40247 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 43896 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 52396 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
Publications
Exclusives
On the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked 28 times, with a total of 89 battles on the front - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 89 combat engagements on the front until 4:00 PM on December 29. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks.

On the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked 28 times, with a total of 89 battles on the front - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy has already attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 28 times; in total, there have been 89 battles along the entire front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on December 29, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 89

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one enemy attack occurred since the beginning of the day, and the enemy also carried out 47 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Prylipka; two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled four offensive actions of the enemy near the settlement of Pishchane and towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction today, the aggressor attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and towards Yampil. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled two attempts to advance in the area of Dronivka. Mykolaivka was hit by KABs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyniv Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka. The Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 28 times in the areas of the settlements of Pankivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, and towards Filyia; battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Tovste, Oleksandrograf, Verbove, and Rybne. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 13 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers attacked in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, and Bilohirya; in some locations, battles are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Barvinivka and Nove Pole.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy made one attempt to attack near Stepove, and also struck the settlement of Orikhiv with KABs.

In the Dnipro direction: two attempts to approach the positions of our units in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge ended in failure for the invaders.

Number of battles on the front line increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff map29.12.25, 09:44

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Bilohiria
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka