On the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked 28 times, with a total of 89 battles on the front - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy has already attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 28 times; in total, there have been 89 battles along the entire front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on December 29, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 89 - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one enemy attack occurred since the beginning of the day, and the enemy also carried out 47 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Prylipka; two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled four offensive actions of the enemy near the settlement of Pishchane and towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction today, the aggressor attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and towards Yampil. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled two attempts to advance in the area of Dronivka. Mykolaivka was hit by KABs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyniv Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka. The Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 28 times in the areas of the settlements of Pankivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, and towards Filyia; battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Tovste, Oleksandrograf, Verbove, and Rybne. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 13 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers attacked in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, and Bilohirya; in some locations, battles are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Barvinivka and Nove Pole.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy made one attempt to attack near Stepove, and also struck the settlement of Orikhiv with KABs.

In the Dnipro direction: two attempts to approach the positions of our units in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge ended in failure for the invaders.

Number of battles on the front line increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff map