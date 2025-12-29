Number of battles on the front line increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff map 29 December 2025

209 combat engagements occurred on the front line over the past day, which is more than a quarter more than the day before, with a quarter of all combat engagements taking place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 29, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 50 air strikes, dropping 128 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3436 shellings, including 89 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4412 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor launched air strikes, particularly on the settlements of Pidhavrylivka, Pokrovske, Havrylivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Varvarivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Rizdvyanka, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Liubytske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Over the past day, the artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five enemy attacks occurred over the past day. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 103 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards Hryhorivka and Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, three combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions towards Kupyansk, Pishchane, and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to break through our defense near the settlements of Novoselivka, Zarichne, Myrny, and towards the settlements of Lyman, Zakitne, Druzhliubivka, Dibrova, Ozerne, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four offensive actions of the invaders in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack in the Minkivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Kleban-Byk, and towards Sofiivka, Stepanivka, Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Novopavlivka, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Serhiivka, Vilne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Yalta, Vyshneve, Rybne, Oleksandrograf, and towards the settlements of Iskra, Khoroshe, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Ivanivka, Sosnivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 19 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, Dorozhnianka, Bilohirya, and towards Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units stopped nine attacks by the invaders on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Plavni, and towards Novoandriivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

