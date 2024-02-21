Enemy conducted over 500 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, including over 100 drone strikes

Russian troops fired 516 times using drones, air strikes, MLRS and artillery at 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Russia-backed militants strike 516 times at 17 localities - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 108 enemy drones attacked Bilenke, Novodarivka, Charivne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky and Pyatikhatky. Moreover, Russia-backed militants carried out three air strikes and 28 MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, noted Fedorov.

According to Fedorov, 377 artillery shellings took place on the territory of Gulyapol, Orikhov, Bilohirya, Levadne, Poltavka, Chervone, Novoandriivka, Kamianske and other towns and villages on the line of fire.

There were 25 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Lykhoviy explains why it is difficult for Russia to assemble a "striking fist" in the Zaporizhzhya direction