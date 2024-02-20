ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Lykhoviy explains why it is difficult for Russia to assemble a "striking fist" in the Zaporizhzhya direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32011 views

Lykhovoy explains that in order for Russia to assemble a large strike force on the Zaporizhzhia direction, it will have to withdraw troops from its flanks, which will make them vulnerable to Ukrainian counterattacks.

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, the Russians need to withdraw their forces from the flanks in order to  assemble a "striking fist." If they do so, they will expose their flanks, and Ukrainian units can enter.

This was announced by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria prison Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.   

If we talk about the Zaporizhzhia direction, the number reported by CNN or other information resources... We need to take into account the specifics of this direction. These several tens of thousands of people from the occupation army do not exert the same pressure as they could and did in Avdiivka, because these are different circumstances, different conditions and tactics of the introduction of hostilities

- Lykhovoy said.

CNN reported that 50,000 Russian troops had been amassed in the Zaporizhzhia sector, according to some analysts.  According to him, the Zaporizhzhia direction is very long and the enemy is dispersing all this number along this line of fortifications, including those created against our summer campaign.

In order to assemble a fist of attacks, he (the enemy - ed.) needs to take away forces from the flanks from this direction. If he takes them away from the flanks, he will expose those flanks and our units can enter. That is, the enemy is acting quite cautiously there, and after the first unsuccessful attempt, he returned to the tactics of small infantry assault groups

- Likhovoy said. 

Addendum 

Likhovoy reported that Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia sector , after unsuccessful attempts to attack with a significant number of armored vehicles, switched to their usual tactics - small assault groups with the addition of armored vehicles. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
cnnCNN
avdiivkaAvdiivka
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

