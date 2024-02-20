Lykhoviy explains why it is difficult for Russia to assemble a "striking fist" in the Zaporizhzhya direction

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, the Russians need to withdraw their forces from the flanks in order to assemble a "striking fist." If they do so, they will expose their flanks, and Ukrainian units can enter.

This was announced by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria prison Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

If we talk about the Zaporizhzhia direction, the number reported by CNN or other information resources... We need to take into account the specifics of this direction. These several tens of thousands of people from the occupation army do not exert the same pressure as they could and did in Avdiivka, because these are different circumstances, different conditions and tactics of the introduction of hostilities - Lykhovoy said.

CNN reported that 50,000 Russian troops had been amassed in the Zaporizhzhia sector, according to some analysts. According to him, the Zaporizhzhia direction is very long and the enemy is dispersing all this number along this line of fortifications, including those created against our summer campaign.

In order to assemble a fist of attacks, he (the enemy - ed.) needs to take away forces from the flanks from this direction. If he takes them away from the flanks, he will expose those flanks and our units can enter. That is, the enemy is acting quite cautiously there, and after the first unsuccessful attempt, he returned to the tactics of small infantry assault groups - Likhovoy said.

