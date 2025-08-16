68 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spot is the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
01:32 PM • 5578 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 11172 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 17520 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 22561 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 25888 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 36661 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 183623 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 176578 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 131939 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 120897 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.6m/s
33%
749mm
Popular news
Trump speaks with Zelenskyy and other leaders - White HouseAugust 16, 06:39 AM • 10754 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNNAugust 16, 06:49 AM • 40506 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 21654 views
EU ambassadors hold emergency meeting after Trump-Putin meetingAugust 16, 07:47 AM • 30359 views
Explosion at a gunpowder factory in Russia: 11 dead and 130 injuredPhoto09:33 AM • 14792 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 274146 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 237187 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 242758 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 253693 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 334735 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 21819 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 26432 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 79389 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 148923 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 227763 views
Actual
Fox News
The Times
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook

68 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spot is the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1916 views

Since the beginning of the day, 68 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy attacks, with fighting continuing in two locations.

68 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spot is the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of Saturday, August 16, 68 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, and battles continue in two locations. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 PM, writes UNN.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka, two combat engagements are ongoing.

- the report says.

Once, the occupiers tried to advance in the Siversk direction, the aggressor showed activity in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no attacking actions by the aggressor have been recorded at this time.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out four assault actions in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and towards Pleshchiivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Muravka, and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 24 enemy attacks; battles are still ongoing in two locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Novokhatske, Vilne Pole, Myrny, Voskresenka, Maliivka, and Olhivske. The Defense Forces have already repelled four enemy assaults, and four more engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the settlement of Bilohirya was subjected to an air strike; in the Orikhiv direction, Preobrazhenka and Orikhiv came under enemy KABs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice tried in vain to approach our defenders, and also launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Kozatske.

In other directions – no significant changes.

The enemy captured Popiv Yar in the Dobropillia direction, Ivano-Daryivka in Siversk - OSOU "Dnipro"16.08.25, 09:28 • 6216 views

Olga Rozgon

War
Pokrovsk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Bilohiria
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk