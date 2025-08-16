68 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spot is the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of Saturday, August 16, 68 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, and battles continue in two locations. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 PM, writes UNN.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka, two combat engagements are ongoing. - the report says.

Once, the occupiers tried to advance in the Siversk direction, the aggressor showed activity in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no attacking actions by the aggressor have been recorded at this time.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out four assault actions in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and towards Pleshchiivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Muravka, and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 24 enemy attacks; battles are still ongoing in two locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Novokhatske, Vilne Pole, Myrny, Voskresenka, Maliivka, and Olhivske. The Defense Forces have already repelled four enemy assaults, and four more engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the settlement of Bilohirya was subjected to an air strike; in the Orikhiv direction, Preobrazhenka and Orikhiv came under enemy KABs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice tried in vain to approach our defenders, and also launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Kozatske.

In other directions – no significant changes.

The enemy captured Popiv Yar in the Dobropillia direction, Ivano-Daryivka in Siversk - OSOU "Dnipro"