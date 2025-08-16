The enemy captured Popiv Yar in the Dobropillia direction, Ivano-Daryivka in Siversk - OSOU "Dnipro"

Russian invaders continue active offensive operations. They managed to capture Popiv Yar in the Dobropillia direction and Ivano-Daryivka in the Siversk direction, writes UNN with reference to the OSUV "Dnipro".

Details

It is reported that in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction the enemy unsuccessfully attacked in Vovchansk. The enemy resumed offensive operations in the direction of Milove and Khatnie in the Velykyi Burluk direction. In support of the actions of its assault units, it increased the use of aviation with the use of guided aerial bombs.

Kupiansk direction

Ukrainian soldiers repelled attempts by Russian invaders to improve their tactical position near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and Kolodiazhne.

Lyman direction

Defense forces fighters repelled assault actions of the invaders near Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, and in the Serebryanske forestry.

Siversk direction

The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Hryhorivka, Pereizne, Fedorivka, and Serebrianka. Enemy forces occupied Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions

The occupiers' assault actions were aimed at our positions near Vasylivka, Pleshchiivka, and Yablunivka. All enemy attacks were unsuccessful.

Dobropillia direction

The occupation army unsuccessfully attacked units of our troops near the settlements of Zatyshok, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and Volodymyrivka. The enemy pushed back Ukrainian units and occupied Popiv Yar. The enemy is trying to expand the control zone near Novyi Shakhove. Russians also intensified the offensive towards Ivanivka. Measures to eliminate enemy forces are ongoing.

Pokrovsk direction

The Russian army does not abandon attempts to block the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. Over the past day, offensive actions were noted in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Novoekonomichne, Novoukrainka, Zvirove. Also, in order to reach the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast, the enemy attacked in the area of Udachne and Dachne. Defense forces are holding back the pressure, destroying superior forces of the occupiers.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian invaders concentrated their attacking efforts in the area of Filiia, Tolstoi, Maliivka, Novogeorgiivka, Olhivske, and Komyshuvakha. Heavy battles are ongoing, the enemy, disregarding losses in manpower and equipment, is trying to develop the offensive.

Addition

More than 100,000 Russian military personnel are concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction, despite significant losses. The enemy continues to transfer manpower from the Novopavlivka direction, which indicates the importance of this region for the Russians.