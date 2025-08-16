The enemy captured Popiv Yar in the Dobropillia direction, Ivano-Daryivka in Siversk - OSOU "Dnipro"

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
August 15, 11:06 PM • 72595 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 96944 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 62997 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 59275 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 55207 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 110166 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 190241 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 85401 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 173614 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 57089 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0m/s
65%
752mm
Popular news
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 44573 views
"Kholodnyi Yar" liberated Hruzke and Vesele: machine gun robots and artillery destroyed the occupiersVideoAugust 15, 09:20 PM • 17898 views
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to WashingtonAugust 15, 11:40 PM • 15199 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideo01:12 AM • 22718 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"01:33 AM • 62424 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 190241 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 166855 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 173614 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 189576 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 274225 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
George W. Bush
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 7320 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 44633 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 118119 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 199006 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 144215 views
Actual
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Bild
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

The enemy captured Popiv Yar in the Dobropillia direction, Ivano-Daryivka in Siversk - OSOU "Dnipro"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1302 views

Russian troops captured Popiv Yar in the Dobropillia direction and Ivano-Daryivka in Siversk. The enemy continues active offensive actions in several directions.

The enemy captured Popiv Yar in the Dobropillia direction, Ivano-Daryivka in Siversk - OSOU "Dnipro"

Russian invaders continue active offensive operations. They managed to capture Popiv Yar in the Dobropillia direction and Ivano-Daryivka in the Siversk direction, writes UNN with reference to the OSUV "Dnipro".

Details

It is reported that in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction the enemy unsuccessfully attacked in Vovchansk. The enemy resumed offensive operations in the direction of Milove and Khatnie in the Velykyi Burluk direction. In support of the actions of its assault units, it increased the use of aviation with the use of guided aerial bombs.

Kupiansk direction

Ukrainian soldiers repelled attempts by Russian invaders to improve their tactical position near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and Kolodiazhne.

Lyman direction

Defense forces fighters repelled assault actions of the invaders near Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, and in the Serebryanske forestry.

Siversk direction

The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Hryhorivka, Pereizne, Fedorivka, and Serebrianka. Enemy forces occupied Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions

The occupiers' assault actions were aimed at our positions near Vasylivka, Pleshchiivka, and Yablunivka. All enemy attacks were unsuccessful.

Ukrainian military showed how Russians are trying to infiltrate in small groups in the Pokrovsk direction14.08.25, 15:55 • 3788 views

Dobropillia direction

The occupation army unsuccessfully attacked units of our troops near the settlements of Zatyshok, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and Volodymyrivka. The enemy pushed back Ukrainian units and occupied Popiv Yar. The enemy is trying to expand the control zone near Novyi Shakhove. Russians also intensified the offensive towards Ivanivka. Measures to eliminate enemy forces are ongoing. 

Pokrovsk direction

The Russian army does not abandon attempts to block the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. Over the past day, offensive actions were noted in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Novoekonomichne, Novoukrainka, Zvirove. Also, in order to reach the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast, the enemy attacked in the area of Udachne and Dachne. Defense forces are holding back the pressure, destroying superior forces of the occupiers.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian invaders concentrated their attacking efforts in the area of Filiia, Tolstoi, Maliivka, Novogeorgiivka, Olhivske, and Komyshuvakha. Heavy battles are ongoing, the enemy, disregarding losses in manpower and equipment, is trying to develop the offensive.

Addition

More than 100,000 Russian military personnel are concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction, despite significant losses. The enemy continues to transfer manpower from the Novopavlivka direction, which indicates the importance of this region for the Russians.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
World Bank
World Health Organization
NATO
United Nations
Toretsk
Ukraine