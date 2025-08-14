Ukrainian military showed how Russians are trying to infiltrate in small groups in the Pokrovsk direction

Ukrainian military showed how Russian invaders try to advance in small groups, accumulate forces, and proceed to massive assaults. Defenders eliminate dozens of occupiers who try to infiltrate unnoticed, writes UNN with reference to the OSAV "Dnipro".

Pokrovsk direction: no chance for Russians to gain a foothold. This is what Russian attempts to advance in small infantry groups look like, in order to accumulate forces and proceed to more massive assaults - stated in the message of the OSAV "Dnipro".

It is noted that the Russians have a significant numerical advantage. However, the defenders have a "gift" for every enemy.

During the day, in the area of responsibility of the "Spartan" brigade, our UAV operators detect and destroy dozens of occupiers - stated in the message.

Small Russian assault groups infiltrated through the first line of Ukrainian defense near Dobropillia. Currently, an operation to push them out and destroy them is underway, involving reserves.

In the Dobropillia direction, the situation is gradually stabilizing. Previously, Russian groups used the tactic of "infiltration," penetrating beyond the first line of defense.