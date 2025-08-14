$41.510.09
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Ukrainian military showed how Russians are trying to infiltrate in small groups in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

The Ukrainian military showed how the occupiers are trying to advance in small groups in the Pokrovsk direction. Defenders eliminate dozens of enemies who try to infiltrate unnoticed, preventing them from gaining a foothold.

Ukrainian military showed how Russians are trying to infiltrate in small groups in the Pokrovsk direction

Ukrainian military showed how Russian invaders try to advance in small groups, accumulate forces, and proceed to massive assaults. Defenders eliminate dozens of occupiers who try to infiltrate unnoticed, writes UNN with reference to the OSAV "Dnipro".

Details

Pokrovsk direction: no chance for Russians to gain a foothold. This is what Russian attempts to advance in small infantry groups look like, in order to accumulate forces and proceed to more massive assaults

- stated in the message of the OSAV "Dnipro".

It is noted that the Russians have a significant numerical advantage. However, the defenders have a "gift" for every enemy.

During the day, in the area of responsibility of the "Spartan" brigade, our UAV operators detect and destroy dozens of occupiers

 - stated in the message.

Addition

Small Russian assault groups infiltrated through the first line of Ukrainian defense near Dobropillia. Currently, an operation to push them out and destroy them is underway, involving reserves.

In the Dobropillia direction, the situation is gradually stabilizing. Previously, Russian groups used the tactic of "infiltration," penetrating beyond the first line of defense.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Ukraine