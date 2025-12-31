58 combat engagements recorded at the front since the beginning of the day: the enemy is actively operating in two directions

Since the beginning of the day, 58 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out 28 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near the settlement of Vovchansk and towards Obukhivka and Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks towards Novoplatonivka and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlement of Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Stavky. The defense forces have already stopped one attempt of the enemy to advance, and battles are ongoing in four locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Torske, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka, Ivanopillia. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 18 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Rodynske. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times near the settlements of Zlahoda, Rybne and towards the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Pryvillia, two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders have already stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke and Bilohirya, and eight more combat engagements are ongoing. Verkhnya Tersa was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions, but struck the settlement of Mykhailivka with KABs.

In other areas of the front, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded, the General Staff summarized.

