How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data
10:25 AM • 11503 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
10:12 AM • 13375 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 13198 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 12948 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 12856 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 14515 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 27397 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 64658 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 41927 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
58 combat engagements recorded at the front since the beginning of the day: the enemy is actively operating in two directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Since the beginning of the day, 58 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, where fighting continues.

58 combat engagements recorded at the front since the beginning of the day: the enemy is actively operating in two directions

Since the beginning of the day, 58 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out 28 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near the settlement of Vovchansk and towards Obukhivka and Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks towards Novoplatonivka and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlement of Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Stavky. The defense forces have already stopped one attempt of the enemy to advance, and battles are ongoing in four locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked in the Serebryanka area. 

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Torske, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka, Ivanopillia. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 18 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Rodynske. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times near the settlements of Zlahoda, Rybne and towards the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Pryvillia, two combat engagements are currently ongoing. 

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders have already stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke and Bilohirya, and eight more combat engagements are ongoing. Verkhnya Tersa was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions, but struck the settlement of Mykhailivka with KABs.

In other areas of the front, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded, the General Staff summarized.

