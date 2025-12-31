On New Year's Eve, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers and 552 UAVs: General Staff clarified data on enemy losses

$42.220.15
December 30, 06:06 PM
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 10523 views
In Zhytomyr, a minor patient was tied up and beaten in the hospital, the police did not respond to reports of torture - LubinetsDecember 30, 08:05 PM • 4134 views
The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch eCheck in Ukraine next year: what is envisionedDecember 30, 08:30 PM • 12217 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhoto01:06 AM • 15933 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidays01:42 AM • 7704 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 38433 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 41878 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 37617 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 64365 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 62763 views
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 10670 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 41012 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 22670 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 34362 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 47569 views
On New Year's Eve, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers and 552 UAVs: General Staff clarified data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

On December 30, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers and 552 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.12.25 are estimated at 1,207,910 personnel.

On New Year's Eve, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers and 552 UAVs: General Staff clarified data on enemy losses

On December 30, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers and 552 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.12.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1207910 (+1000) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11481 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23845 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒  35642 (+33)
          • MLRS ‒  1586 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒  1266 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  97684 (+552)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4136 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  72247 (+127)
                            • special equipment ‒  4035 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the enemy's total losses - artillery systems, MLRS, air defense systems, operational-tactical level UAVs, automotive and special equipment. The total figure has been adjusted, and daily losses are presented in the usual mode.

                              - stated the General Staff.

                              We would like to add that, according to updated military data, enemy losses as of 31.12.2025 increased by 3400 people compared to 30.12.2025.

                              Recall

                              The highest military-political leadership of the aggressor country  lies  about the complete capture of Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Myrnohrad, as well as about controlling half of Kostiantynivka. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refute these statements, emphasizing that the fighting continues and the Russians do not control the cities.

                              Putin threatens to continue the war if Ukraine does not "seek peace": fighting continues in the south and east27.12.25, 20:44 • 10852 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

