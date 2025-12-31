On December 30, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers and 552 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.12.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1207910 (+1000) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11481 (+4)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23845 (+4)

artillery systems ‒ 35642 (+33)

MLRS ‒ 1586 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1266 (0)

aircraft ‒ 434 (0)

helicopters ‒ 347 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 97684 (+552)

cruise missiles ‒ 4136 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 72247 (+127)

special equipment ‒ 4035 (+1)

Data is being updated.

Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the enemy's total losses - artillery systems, MLRS, air defense systems, operational-tactical level UAVs, automotive and special equipment. The total figure has been adjusted, and daily losses are presented in the usual mode. - stated the General Staff.

We would like to add that, according to updated military data, enemy losses as of 31.12.2025 increased by 3400 people compared to 30.12.2025.

Recall

The highest military-political leadership of the aggressor country lies about the complete capture of Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Myrnohrad, as well as about controlling half of Kostiantynivka. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refute these statements, emphasizing that the fighting continues and the Russians do not control the cities.

Putin threatens to continue the war if Ukraine does not "seek peace": fighting continues in the south and east