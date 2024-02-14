Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region over 180 times in 24 hours: an elderly man was killed

Over the past day, Zaporizhzhia region suffered 182 attacks by Russian troops, including 5 air strikes and 48 drone attacks. One person was killed as a result of the enemy attacks, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Over the last day, the enemy made 182 attacks in 17 localities of Zaporizhzhya region - the RMA said in a statement on Telegram.

As noted, the militants fired 5 rockets at Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka and Robotyne, carried out 7 MLRS attacks on Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, and 48 UAV attacks on Malynivka, Charivne, Lobkove and Novodanylivka.

122 enemy shelling occurred on the territory of Huliaipol, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Levadne, Bilohirya, Pyatikhatky, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk and other frontline towns and villages.

"A 67-year-old resident of Malaya Tokmachka was killed as a result of an artillery strike by Russian military personnel on a residential building," the RMA reported.

