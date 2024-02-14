Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region over 180 times in 24 hours: an elderly man was killed

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 49012 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113939 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119924 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162185 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163888 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265012 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176405 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166746 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148558 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235665 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 91413 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 73151 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 50643 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 85982 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 45387 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265012 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235665 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221158 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246640 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232960 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113939 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 95292 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 98898 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116423 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117132 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region over 180 times in 24 hours: an elderly man was killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37277 views

During the day, the enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia region more than 180 times, killing an elderly man.

Over the past day, Zaporizhzhia region suffered 182 attacks by Russian troops, including 5 air strikes and 48 drone attacks. One person was killed as a result of the enemy attacks, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported on Wednesday, UNN reports. 

Over the last day, the enemy made 182 attacks in 17 localities of Zaporizhzhya region 

- the RMA said in a statement on Telegram.

As noted, the militants fired 5 rockets at Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka and Robotyne, carried out 7 MLRS attacks on Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, and 48 UAV attacks on Malynivka, Charivne, Lobkove and Novodanylivka.

122 enemy shelling  occurred on the territory of Huliaipol, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Levadne, Bilohirya, Pyatikhatky, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk and other frontline towns and villages.

"A 67-year-old resident of Malaya Tokmachka was killed as a result of an artillery strike by Russian military personnel on a residential building," the RMA reported. 

Image

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
mala-tokmachkaMala Tokmachka
stepnohirskStepnohirsk
bilohiriaBilohiria
telegramTelegram
kamianskeKamianske
huliaipoleGulyaypole
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

