Child and pregnant woman among three victims of Russian missile strike on Selydove - RMA

Three people were killed, including a child and a pregnant woman, and 12 wounded, including four children, as a result of Russian troops' nighttime strikes on Selydove in Donetsk region, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

3 dead and 12 wounded - these are the preliminary results of the strikes on Selydove as of 08:00. Among the dead are 1 child born in 2015 and a pregnant woman. Among the wounded are 4 children born in 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2023 - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

He said that at night the Russians fired four missiles at the city, the type of missiles is being established.

"A direct hit destroyed a 5-storey residential building and a 3-storey hospital building. 45 patients of the Selydivsk hospital were promptly evacuated to hospitals in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad overnight. In total, the strikes damaged at least 9 high-rise buildings, a pharmacy and 4 cars," noted Filashkin.

The final figures, he said, could still change.

Strike on Selydove: three people killed, including a child