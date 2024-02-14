Child and pregnant woman among three victims of Russian missile strike on Selydove - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile strike on the town of Selidove in eastern Ukraine killed three people, including a child and a pregnant woman, and wounded 12 others, including four children.
Three people were killed, including a child and a pregnant woman, and 12 wounded, including four children, as a result of Russian troops' nighttime strikes on Selydove in Donetsk region, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
3 dead and 12 wounded - these are the preliminary results of the strikes on Selydove as of 08:00. Among the dead are 1 child born in 2015 and a pregnant woman. Among the wounded are 4 children born in 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2023
He said that at night the Russians fired four missiles at the city, the type of missiles is being established.
"A direct hit destroyed a 5-storey residential building and a 3-storey hospital building. 45 patients of the Selydivsk hospital were promptly evacuated to hospitals in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad overnight. In total, the strikes damaged at least 9 high-rise buildings, a pharmacy and 4 cars," noted Filashkin.
The final figures, he said, could still change.
Strike on Selydove: three people killed, including a child14.02.24, 07:13 • 34352 views