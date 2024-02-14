Strike on Selydove: three people killed, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
Three people, including a child, were killed and 12 others wounded in a shelling that damaged residential buildings and a hospital in the town of Selydove, Donetsk region.
Three people were killed in the shelling of Selidove in Donetsk region. This was reported by the Selydove MVA, UNN reports.
Details
12 wounded and 3 dead in Selydove as a result of night shelling
Nine apartment buildings and the central city hospital were damaged.
Recall
The enemy shelled Selydove in Donetsk region twice during the night. During the first attack, a five-story residential building was damaged, and during the second attack, a hospital was damaged.
As a result of the Russian attack, 12 apartments in one of the entrances of the 5-storey building were completely destroyed. The rescue operation continues.
