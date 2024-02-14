Russians shell Selydove for the second time overnight, one person wounded

At 1 a.m., the Russian occupiers struck the second time in the night at Selidove in Donetsk region. As a result, one person was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

Around one in the morning, the town was shelled again, damaging one of the hospital buildings. Presumably, 3 people, including a child, are trapped under the rubble wrote the head of the OBA.

Rescuers, police and local authorities are working at the site.

The rescuers are conducting search operations, extinguishing the fire over an area of 60 m², and evacuating patients from the damaged premises (6 people in total).

The work involves 27 personnel and 6 units of equipment.

Russians hit a 5-storey building in Selydove, Donetsk region: 4 people wounded