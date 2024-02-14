Russians hit a 5-storey building in Selydove, Donetsk region: 4 people wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled a 5-storey residential building in Selydove, Donetsk region, wounding 4 people, including 2 children.
On the night of February 14, the enemy shelled Selydove in Donetsk region - Russian troops hit a five-story residential building. At least four people were wounded, two of them children. This was reported in a telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .
Details
The enemy army attacked the city around 23:30.
Among the wounded are two children born in 2016 and 2007, who are receiving all the necessary medical care. One wounded man was rescued from the rubble. There is a possibility that there are 4 more people under the rubble
