Russians hit a 5-storey building in Selydove, Donetsk region: 4 people wounded

On the night of February 14, the enemy shelled Selydove in Donetsk region - Russian troops hit a five-story residential building. At least four people were wounded, two of them children. This was reported in a telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy army attacked the city around 23:30.

Among the wounded are two children born in 2016 and 2007, who are receiving all the necessary medical care. One wounded man was rescued from the rubble. There is a possibility that there are 4 more people under the rubble Filashkin said in a statement.

Three wounded in Selydove due to russian shelling, russians hit Novohrodivka with a rocket - Donbas Regional State Administration