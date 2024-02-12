Three wounded in Selydove due to russian shelling, russians hit Novohrodivka with a rocket - Donbas Regional State Administration

russian occupants shelled residential buildings in Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region, three people were wounded. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin, informing about the operational situation in the region, UNN reports.

Details

He said that residential buildings in Pokrovsk district came under fire. In particular, 3 people were wounded in Selydove and 15 private houses were damaged. A multi-storey building and 2 private houses were damaged in Ostrichne of the Kurakhove community. Novohrodivka was hit by a rocket attack - 3 houses and an administrative building were damaged.

He also noted that sporadic shelling of Avdiivka was recorded, and Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka of the Marinka community were shelled.

The settlements of Kramatorsk district also came under fire. A gas pipeline was damaged in Rai-Oleksandrivka of Mykolaivka community, and the outskirts of Lyman and Kostiantynivka communities were shelled.

In Bakhmut district, shelling damaged houses in different settlements. In Chasovoyarsk community, 3 private houses were damaged. In the Soledar community, Razdolivka, Fedorivka and Vasyukivka are under fire. In Zvanivska community, Pereizne and Verkhnekamianske were shelled. In Siversk, 3 houses were damaged.

