Russians shell Donetsk region with S-300 missiles: two children injured

At night, on February 12, Russian troops fired S-300 missiles at the private sector of Selydove in Donetsk region, wounding a grandmother and her two grandchildren. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

On February 12, 2024, at about 00:30, Russian troops fired three S-300 missiles at the private sector of Selidove. As a result of the attack, a 63-year-old woman and her two grandchildren, aged 10 and 17, were injured, - the statement said.

It is noted that all the victims with mine-blast injuries and bruises were hospitalized for qualified medical care.

The explosions also damaged at least 15 private households and power lines.

Russian troops shelled two villages in Kharkiv region overnight, damaging a gas pipeline and a residential building, and shelled up to 20 settlements in the region throughout the day.