Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Men under 24 years old traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and in the Rada
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Over 70 battles at the front, Ukrainian units are successful in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

Since the beginning of the day, 76 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, half of them in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The Defense Forces have success in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, repelling enemy attacks.

Over 70 battles at the front, Ukrainian units are successful in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions - General Staff

More than half of the 76 battles on the front since the beginning of today took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the Defense Forces are conducting active actions to thwart the enemy's plans, have success in some locations in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, reported in the summary at 4 p.m. on August 25 at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the day, 76 combat engagements have been recorded.

- reported the General Staff.

Border settlements, including Yasna Polyana, Tymonovychi of Chernihiv region; Havrylova Sloboda, Malushyne, Novovasylivka, Zarichne, Prohres, Bila Bereza, Tymonovychi, Tovstodubove, Bunyakyne, Vyntorivka, Studenok of Sumy region, suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated. Stara Huta of Sumy region was subjected to an air strike.

Situation by directions

The enemy's attack is currently being repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched four air strikes, dropped seven KABs, carried out 93 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems. "Ukrainian units are conducting active actions to thwart the occupier's plans, and have success in some locations," the report says.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Ambarnyi, and towards Kutkivka and Kolodyazne, four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Synkivka, Holubivka, Kolisnykivka, and Zahryzove are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 13 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Novoselivka, Zelena Dolyna, and towards Yampil and Serebryanka. The Defense Forces successfully stopped six attempts of enemy advance, battles are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through in the Fedorivka area, but was repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and towards Stupochky, one battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction today, the invader attacked twice in the areas of Dyliivka and Toretsk. The enemy hit Kostiantynivka with KABs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 32 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Hrodivka, Myrolyubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Chunyshyn, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 30 attacks, combat engagements continue.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times near the settlements of Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Kamyshivakha. Battles are still ongoing in four locations. The enemy launched an air strike on Havrylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft attacked Bilohirya and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Malokaterynivka and Kushuhum, one attack by the invaders was repelled by Ukrainian units near Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, a combat engagement is currently ongoing. Also, enemy aircraft launched air strikes on Virivka and Odradokamyanka.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other areas of the front.

Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one day25.08.25, 07:31 • 40015 views

Julia Shramko

