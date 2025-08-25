Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one day

On August 24, Russian troops lost 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.08.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1076940 (+870) liquidated

tanks ‒ 11130 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23175 (+8)

artillery systems ‒ 31946 (+48)

MLRS ‒ 1472 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1211 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 53347 (+291)

cruise missiles ‒ 3598 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 59672 (+79)

special equipment ‒ 3948 (+4)

Data is being updated.

Recall

According to DeepState, in the last 1010 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only 0.97% of Ukrainian territory has been occupied.

Zelenskyy rejected the idea of "territorial exchange": "This is our land, and we do not recognize the occupation"