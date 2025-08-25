Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one day

$41.220.00
August 24, 01:49 PM • 16691 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 32920 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
August 24, 09:24 AM • 35117 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 33254 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
August 24, 05:50 AM • 44848 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
August 23, 07:20 AM • 78488 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 63646 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 34312 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
August 22, 03:16 PM • 57009 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35693 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Publications
Exclusives
"Internal Threats": Hungary and Slovakia are destroying Europe from within - MEPAugust 24, 07:28 PM • 6542 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 3322 views
Beijing hosted the world's first humanoid robot games: 500 "athletes" competed in 26 disciplinesVideoAugust 24, 10:14 PM • 3932 views
"You don't need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do": Sybiha responded to criticism from Hungary and called for independence from RussiaAugust 24, 10:39 PM • 4692 views
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injuredPhoto11:11 PM • 3894 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
August 24, 05:50 AM • 44835 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 07:20 AM • 78481 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 46695 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 60523 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 46989 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Péter Szijjártó
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Hungary
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 45780 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 31129 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 31888 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 34618 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 40489 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Cruise missile
Nord Stream 2
Football

Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

On August 24, Russian troops lost 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.08.25 amount to 1,076,940 personnel.

On August 24, Russian troops lost 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1076940 (+870) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11130 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23175 (+8)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31946 (+48)
          • MLRS ‒ 1472 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1211 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 53347 (+291)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3598 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 59672 (+79)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3948 (+4)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to DeepState, in the last 1010 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only 0.97% of Ukrainian territory has been occupied.

