As of 10:00 PM on December 31, the situation on the front line remains tense. Throughout the day, 120 combat engagements were recorded. Russian troops launched 46 air strikes (94 KABs), used 4659 kamikaze drones, and carried out over 2600 shellings of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Pokrovsk direction: the hottest point of the front. The enemy tried to break through the defense 27 times in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and surrounding settlements. The defense forces neutralized 84 occupiers and destroyed over 40 units of equipment, including vehicles, special equipment, and UAV control points.

Kostiantynivka direction – the occupiers carried out 16 attacks, concentrating their efforts in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, and Torske.

Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions: Ukrainian units stopped 14 enemy attacks in each direction. Battles took place near Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and Zlahoda.

Lyman and Kupyansk directions: 10 and 6 assault actions were recorded, respectively. As of the evening, several combat engagements in the areas of Hlushkivka and Zarichne were still ongoing.

Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions: the enemy carried out 69 shellings of our positions, including with multiple rocket launcher systems.

In other sectors of the front, particularly Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsky, no enemy offensive actions were recorded, but the invaders continue to actively use aviation to strike settlements.

