120 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, the most difficult near Pokrovsk – General Staff

Exclusive
08:23 PM • 144 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
06:52 PM • 3296 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
04:58 PM • 9524 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 12158 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 13139 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 15975 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data
December 31, 10:25 AM • 19258 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
December 31, 10:12 AM • 19335 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17182 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15530 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Popular news
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 18067 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of tasteDecember 31, 12:27 PM • 16482 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 15307 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"December 31, 12:55 PM • 14390 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 11965 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
08:23 PM • 132 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 12060 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 64103 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 65116 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 59014 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 12060 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together03:46 PM • 5598 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 15379 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of tasteDecember 31, 12:27 PM • 16539 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 18128 views
120 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, the most difficult near Pokrovsk – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On December 31, 120 combat engagements were recorded at the front, Russian troops launched 46 air strikes and used 4,659 drones. The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 27 times.

120 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, the most difficult near Pokrovsk – General Staff

As of 10:00 PM on December 31, the situation on the front line remains tense. Throughout the day, 120 combat engagements were recorded. Russian troops launched 46 air strikes (94 KABs), used 4659 kamikaze drones, and carried out over 2600 shellings of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

Pokrovsk direction: the hottest point of the front. The enemy tried to break through the defense 27 times in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and surrounding settlements. The defense forces neutralized 84 occupiers and destroyed over 40 units of equipment, including vehicles, special equipment, and UAV control points.

Kostiantynivka direction – the occupiers carried out 16 attacks, concentrating their efforts in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, and Torske.

Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions: Ukrainian units stopped 14 enemy attacks in each direction. Battles took place near Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and Zlahoda.

Lyman and Kupyansk directions: 10 and 6 assault actions were recorded, respectively. As of the evening, several combat engagements in the areas of Hlushkivka and Zarichne were still ongoing.

Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions: the enemy carried out 69 shellings of our positions, including with multiple rocket launcher systems.

In other sectors of the front, particularly Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsky, no enemy offensive actions were recorded, but the invaders continue to actively use aviation to strike settlements.

Incendiary night: the General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Tuapse oil refinery, Tamanneftegaz, and a number of other important enemy facilities
31.12.25, 18:00 • 2492 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Bilohiria
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka