Incendiary night: the General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Tuapse oil refinery, Tamanneftegaz, and a number of other important enemy facilities

The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Tuapse Oil Refinery, Tamanneftegaz, the Rosrezerv oil depot, and a number of other targets of the Russian occupiers, UNN reports.

On the night of December 31, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai, Russia. Hits by attack UAVs on the plant's territory were recorded, followed by a fire. The primary oil refining unit (ELOU-AVT-12) and complex deep oil refining units were damaged. - the report says.

The General Staff emphasized that the Tuapse Oil Refinery is among the ten largest in Russia. The enterprise is export-oriented with a refining capacity of about 12 million tons of oil products per year. It should be noted that the Tuapse oil refinery is part of the aggressor's energy rear, producing various grades of automotive gasoline, straight-run gasoline (raw material for petrochemistry), diesel fuel, fuel oil, and is involved in supplying the enemy's armed forces.

Fire damage was also inflicted on the Tamanneftegaz oil and gas terminal near the village of Volna on the Taman Peninsula of the Krasnodar Krai, Russia. The enterprise is designed for storing and further transshipment of oil, oil products, liquefied hydrocarbon gases for export and supplying the aggressor's armed forces. Damage to two berths with oil loading arms at the oil terminal has been confirmed. - the report says.

In addition, according to the General Staff, on the same night, Ukrainian attack UAVs successfully attacked the federal state-owned institution "Temp" in the city of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia. The Rosrezerv oil depot "Temp" is engaged in storing, receiving, dispensing, and accounting for strategic reserves, including oil products. The target was hit, and a large-scale fire was observed at the facility. The extent of the damage caused to the enemy's energy rear facilities is being clarified.

With surgical precision: SBU long-range drones hit a large oil depot of Rosrezerv in Yaroslavl Oblast

The Defense Forces of Ukraine, as stated in the report, also inflicted fire damage on a temporary base point for river boats near Olenivka, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, and hit enemy ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Blyzhnie and Siyatel, in Donetsk Oblast.