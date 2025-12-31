Incendiary night: the General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Tuapse oil refinery, Tamanneftegaz, and a number of other important enemy facilities

$42.390.17
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's order
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealed
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Karol Nawrocki
Andrzej Duda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Kyiv Oblast
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealed
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
Incendiary night: the General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Tuapse oil refinery, Tamanneftegaz, and a number of other important enemy facilities

As reported by the General Staff, on the night of December 31, the Tuapse oil refinery, Tamanneftegaz, the Rosrezerv oil depot, and a number of other targets of the Russian occupiers were hit.

Incendiary night: the General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Tuapse oil refinery, Tamanneftegaz, and a number of other important enemy facilities

The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Tuapse Oil Refinery, Tamanneftegaz, the Rosrezerv oil depot, and a number of other targets of the Russian occupiers, UNN reports.

On the night of December 31, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai, Russia. Hits by attack UAVs on the plant's territory were recorded, followed by a fire. The primary oil refining unit (ELOU-AVT-12) and complex deep oil refining units were damaged.

- the report says.

The General Staff emphasized that the Tuapse Oil Refinery is among the ten largest in Russia. The enterprise is export-oriented with a refining capacity of about 12 million tons of oil products per year. It should be noted that the Tuapse oil refinery is part of the aggressor's energy rear, producing various grades of automotive gasoline, straight-run gasoline (raw material for petrochemistry), diesel fuel, fuel oil, and is involved in supplying the enemy's armed forces.

Fire damage was also inflicted on the Tamanneftegaz oil and gas terminal near the village of Volna on the Taman Peninsula of the Krasnodar Krai, Russia. The enterprise is designed for storing and further transshipment of oil, oil products, liquefied hydrocarbon gases for export and supplying the aggressor's armed forces. Damage to two berths with oil loading arms at the oil terminal has been confirmed.

- the report says.

In addition, according to the General Staff, on the same night, Ukrainian attack UAVs successfully attacked the federal state-owned institution "Temp" in the city of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia. The Rosrezerv oil depot "Temp" is engaged in storing, receiving, dispensing, and accounting for strategic reserves, including oil products. The target was hit, and a large-scale fire was observed at the facility. The extent of the damage caused to the enemy's energy rear facilities is being clarified.

With surgical precision: SBU long-range drones hit a large oil depot of Rosrezerv in Yaroslavl Oblast31.12.25, 15:42 • 1678 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine, as stated in the report, also inflicted fire damage on a temporary base point for river boats near Olenivka, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, and hit enemy ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Blyzhnie and Siyatel, in Donetsk Oblast.

The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop armed aggression against Ukraine.

- the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine